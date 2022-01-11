Skip to main content
Nets And Trail Blazers Injury Reports

The Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers have announced their injury reports for Monday's game.

The Brooklyn Nets are in Oregon to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports. 

The injury report for the Nets can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of the team. 

Meanwhile, the injury report for the Trail Blazers can be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of Casey Holdahl.  

Coming into the game, the Nets are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-13 record. 

They lost in the second round of the playoffs last season, but are likely to be a contender for a title this season. 

As for the Trail Blazers, they are 15-24 and the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

They lost in the first round of the playoffs last season, and this season appear as if they will struggle to make the playoffs. 

