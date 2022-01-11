Nets And Trail Blazers Injury Reports

The Brooklyn Nets are in Oregon to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.

Coming into the game, the Nets are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-13 record.

They lost in the second round of the playoffs last season, but are likely to be a contender for a title this season.

As for the Trail Blazers, they are 15-24 and the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They lost in the first round of the playoffs last season, and this season appear as if they will struggle to make the playoffs.

