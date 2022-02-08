Nets Injury Report Against The Celtics
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night at Barclays Center.
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics in New York City at Barclays Center on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Nets against the Celtics can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.
Nic Claxton, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Paul Milsap, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris and LaMarcus Aldridge have all been ruled out for the game.
The Nets are in the middle of a huge slump that has seen them lose eight games in a row, and fall to the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-24 record.
On paper, they are one of the greatest teams assembled in the history of the NBA, but the problem has been the availability of their superstars.
