Nets Injury Report For Tuesday
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in New York at Barclays Center on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have released their injury report.
The full injury report for the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.
Kevin Durant, Paul Milsap, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and David Duke Jr. have been ruled out.
Nic Claxton is currently questionable due to left hamstring tightness.
The Nets come into the game as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-17 record in 46 games played on the season.
They are tied with the Chicago Bulls in the standings, and just a half-game behind the Miami Heat for the top seed in the east.
Since the game is at home they will not have Irving, who is not eligible to play in their games at Barclays Center.
