Nets Injury Report Against The Wizards

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on Thursday night.

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday evening, and they will have a quick turn around, because they host the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on Thursday night.    

For the game, their injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team. 

Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and Kevin Durant have all been ruled out.

The Nets are 31-27, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.  

They are on a two-game winning streak after beating the Sacramento Kings and Knicks.  

However, prior to the two wins they had lost 11 games in a row. 

At one point this season they had been the top seed in the east. 

As for the Wizards, they are the 11th seed in the conference with a 26-31 record on the season. 

