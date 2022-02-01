Nets Injury Report For Game With Suns

The Brooklyn Nets are in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Nets can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

Joe Harris, Paul Milsap, David Duke Jr., Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge have all been ruled out for the game.

James Harden has been upgraded from questionable to probable with a right hand strain.

The Nets come into the game in the middle of a slump, and are currently on a four-game losing streak and just 4-6 in their last ten games.

They are 29-20 in the 49 games that they have played, and are currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

