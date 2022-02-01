Nets Injury Report For Game With Suns
The Brooklyn Nets are in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday evening.
The Brooklyn Nets are in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Nets can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.
Joe Harris, Paul Milsap, David Duke Jr., Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge have all been ruled out for the game.
James Harden has been upgraded from questionable to probable with a right hand strain.
The Nets come into the game in the middle of a slump, and are currently on a four-game losing streak and just 4-6 in their last ten games.
They are 29-20 in the 49 games that they have played, and are currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.