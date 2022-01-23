Nets Injury Report Against The Timberwolves

The Brooklyn Nets are in Minnesota to face off with the Timberwolves on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The injury report from the team can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below.

They will be without Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, Paul Milsap, David Duke Jr. and Nic Claxton.

Claxton had been listed as questionable, but has now been ruled out, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nets come into the game as the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-16 record in 45 games played.

They reclaimed the top spot in the east on Friday night when they beat the Spurs, and the Bulls fell to the Bucks.

