Nets Final Injury Report For Game With Cavs

The Brooklyn Nets are in Ohio to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday afternoon.

The Brooklyn Nets are in Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday afternoon, and for the game they have announced their final injury report. 

The injury report can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of the team. 

Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, James Johnson, Paul Milsap and Nic Claxton (who was questionable) are ruled out.  

Meanwhile, LaMarcus Aldridge who was listed as probable, will be available for the game. 

The Nets come in with a 27-15 record in 42 games, and they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference. 

However, they are just a half-game behind the Chicago Bulls for the top spot in the conference. 

If the Bulls lose to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, and the Nets beat the Cavs, they will reclaim the top seed in the conference. 

