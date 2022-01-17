Nets Injury Report For Monday's Game With Cavs

The Brooklyn Nets will be in Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday afternoon, and they have several players on their injury report for the game.

The current injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Alder Almo of Empire Sports Media.

The Nets will be without Kevin Durant, James Johnson, Joe Harris and Paul Milsap.

While Nic Claxton is questionable, and LaMarcus Aldridge is probable.

The Nets come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-15 record in 42 games played.

They are just a half-game behind the Chicago Bulls for the top seed in the conference.

As for the Cavs, they are the sixth seed in the east with a 26-18 record in 44 games played.

