BREAKING: Huge Ben Simmons Injury News

The Brooklyn Nets have announced that Ben Simmons will have surgery on his back that is scheduled for Thursday. Simmons was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets earlier this year.

On Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets have announced a massive injury update on three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. 

The Nets announced that Simmons will undergo surgery on his back that is scheduled for Thursday.   

Simmons was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets at the trading deadline in February. 

The deal was centered around 2018 NBA MVP James Harden who was traded from Brooklyn to Philadelphia. 

Simmons was added to a roster with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to make one of the best trios in the league. 

However, he did not end up playing in a game this season for either the 76ers or the Nets. 

The Nets were embarrassed in the NBA Playoffs as the Boston Celtics swept them in the first-round. 

For a team with Irving and Durant, getting swept in the first-round was a total shock. 

In Irving and Durant's tenure in Brooklyn, they have failed to make it out of the second-round. 

As for the Celtics, they are now in the second-round of the playoffs in a series with the Milwaukee Bucks. 

