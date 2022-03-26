Nets Final Injury Report Against The Heat
The Brooklyn Nets have announced their final injury report for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat.
The Brooklyn Nets are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their final injury report.
The updated injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Seth Curry and Goran Dragic have both been upgraded to available for the game, while the rest of the players that were already on the report have remained out for the contest.
The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-35 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.
