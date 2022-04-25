Skip to main content

Nets Injury Report For Game 4 Against The Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Monday evening at Barclays Center. 

The Nets lost Game 3 at home by a score of 109-103 on Saturday evening, which dropped them to 0-3 to the Celtics in the series.  

Therefore, Monday is an elimination game that could end the season for the Nets. 

For Game 4, the Nets have announced their injury report. 

Surprisingly enough, the Nets are the only team in the entire playoffs that is in an 0-3 hole. 

With a team that has Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving that is obviously a huge failure, and if they do get swept head coach Steve Nash's seat might start to get hot.  

Since Irving and Durant signed with the team, they have not been out of the second-round of the playoffs (Durant missed the first season due to recovering from an injury the season before).  

As for the Celtics, they have gone from being a middle of the pack team in the early part of the regular season into a legitimate contender to win the NBA Championship.

Jayson Tatum has turned himself into one of the best players in the entire NBA. 

  • MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE. 

