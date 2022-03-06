Nets Injury Report Against The Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics.

The full injury report for the Nets against the Celtics can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Day'Ron Sharpe and David Duke Jr. have all been ruled out for the contest.

Meanwhile, Seth Curry is on the injury report with an ankle injury, but he is listed as probable.

The Nets come into the game as one of the coldest teams in the NBA, because they have lost three straight games, and are just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.

They are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-32 record.

