Nets Injury Report Against The Hornets

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center on Sunday evening in New York, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Nets against the Hornets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.

The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-35 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season.

They crushed the Miami Heat by a score of 110-95 in Florida on Sunday evening.

