Skip to main content
Nets Injury Report Against The Bucks

Nets Injury Report Against The Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

The final injury report for the Nets against the Bucks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account. 

The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-36 record in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season.   

They lost to the Bucks in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs last season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17945426_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Bucks

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17645804_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Status For Bucks-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17987846_168388303_lowres
News

DeMar DeRozan's Status For Clippers-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17496928_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said About Giannis Antetokounmpo

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17988207_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Status For Bucks-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17983133_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Evan Mobley's Status For Cavs-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17909301_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What LaMelo Ball Tweeted After The Hornets Beat The Knicks

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17988193_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ben Simmons' Status For Bucks-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17992146_168388303_lowres
News

Julius Randle Was Asked If He Demanded A Trade From The Knicks

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago