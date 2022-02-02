Nets Injury Report Against Kings

The Brooklyn Nets are in Sacramento, California, to take on the Kings on the second night of a back-to-back, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

James Harden had missed two games in a row before playing against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, and he is not on the injury report for Wednesday.

The Nets come into the game with the Kings struggling in a big way.

They have lost each of their last five games, and in their most recent ten games have gone just 3-7.

The Nets are currently 29-21 on the season in 50 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

