Nets Injury Report Against The Mavericks

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on on Wednesday evening in New York, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Nets against the Mavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.

Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving, David Duke Jr. and LaMarcus Aldridge have all been ruled out for the game.

Meanwhile, Seth Curry and Cam Thomas are both listed as questionable.

The Nets come into the night on a four-game winning streak, and they are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-33 record int eh 69 games that they have played.

They are 14-18 in the 32 games that they have played at home at Barclays Center.

