Skip to main content
Nets Injury Report Against The Mavericks

Nets Injury Report Against The Mavericks

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on on Wednesday evening in New York, and for the game they have announced their injury report.   

The full injury report for the Nets against the Mavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.  

Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving, David Duke Jr. and LaMarcus Aldridge have all been ruled out for the game.  

Meanwhile, Seth Curry and Cam Thomas are both listed as questionable.  

The Nets come into the night on a four-game winning streak, and they are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-33 record int eh 69 games that they have played.  

They are 14-18 in the 32 games that they have played at home at Barclays Center.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17868446_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar23 seconds ago
USATSI_17289821_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Huge News About Tom Thibodeau's Future With The New York Knicks

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_17375756_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Celtics

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_17119074_168388303_lowres
News

Andrew Wiggins' Status For Celtics-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_17162729_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Edwards' Status For Wednesday

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
USATSI_17591739_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks And Kings Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar36 minutes ago
USATSI_17819043_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar43 minutes ago
USATSI_17615695_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls And Jazz Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar49 minutes ago
USATSI_17652474_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Wizards

By Ben Stinar54 minutes ago