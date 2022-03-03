Kevin Durant's Status For Heat-Nets Game

Kevin Durant will make his return for the Brooklyn Nets against the Miami Heat on Thursday night at Barclays Center.

The Brooklyn Nets have been without All-Star forward Kevin Durant since January 15 when he injured his knee against the New Orleans Pelicans.

On Thursday night, he is expected to make his return to the lineup when the Nets host the Miami Heat at Barclays Center in New York (see tweets below from the Nets and Shams Charania of The Athletic).

The Nets have struggled mightily in his absence, because at one point this season they had been the top seed in the Eastern Conference, and now they are the eighth seed with a 32-31 record.

Prior to the All-Star break they suffered an 11-game losing streak, and they are currently just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.

Durant has been having a stellar season averaging 29.2 points per game on 52% shooting from the field.

