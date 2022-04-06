Nets Final Injury Report Against The Knicks
The Brooklyn Nets have finalized their injury report for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks.
The Brooklyn Nets are a few miles down the road from their home arena to face off with the New York Knicks in Manhattan on Wednesday evening, and for the contest they have finalized their injury report.
Their final injury report against the Knicks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Nets enter the night as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-38 record in the 79 games they've played in so far.
