The Nets Have Given A Kevin Durant Injury Update

The Brooklyn Nets have given an update on Kevin Durant's knee injury that he sustained in Saturday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

He is being diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral of the left knee.

The update from the team can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.

The Nets tweet said: "Following an MRI this morning, Kevin Durant was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral of the left knee. Durant is expected to return to full strength following a period of rehabilitation. Updates regarding his return will be provided as appropriate."

The clip of what happened to Durant during the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that there is "optimism" that the star forward could return in the next 4-6 weeks (see tweets below).

The Nets won the game 120-105 to advance to 27-15 on the season, and they are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

