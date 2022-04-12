Skip to main content
Nets Latest Injury Report Against The Cavs

Nets Latest Injury Report Against The Cavs

The Brooklyn Nets have released their latest injury report (1:30 Eastern Time) for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Brooklyn Nets have released their latest injury report (1:30 Eastern Time) for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening for the play-in tournament, and their latest injury report (1:30 Eastern Time) has been released. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Nets will be without Ben Simmons and Joe Harris, while Goran Dragic is available and Seth Curry is listed as probable.  

The winner of the contest heads to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference to take on the Boston Celtics. 

Meanwhile, the loser will get one more chance to become the eighth seed when they face off with the winner of the Hornets-Hawks game. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17656856_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Latest Injury Report Against The Cavs

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17732714_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Clippers

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_17909471_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Goran Dragic's Status For Cavs-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17726002_168388303_lowres
Injuries

KEY PLAYER Ruled Out For Cavs Against Nets

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_17924326_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Seth Curry's Current Status For Cavs-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar27 minutes ago
USATSI_15993092_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against The Nets

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_18047392_168388303_lowres
News

3 Key Questions Entering Cavaliers-Nets Play-In Game Tuesday Night

By Brett Siegel46 minutes ago
USATSI_18047808_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Cavaliers at Nets Play-In Game On Tuesday Night

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_17162735_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Clippers at Timberwolves Play-In Game On Tuesday Night

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago