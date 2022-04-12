Nets Latest Injury Report Against The Cavs
The Brooklyn Nets have released their latest injury report (1:30 Eastern Time) for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening for the play-in tournament, and their latest injury report (1:30 Eastern Time) has been released.
The Nets will be without Ben Simmons and Joe Harris, while Goran Dragic is available and Seth Curry is listed as probable.
The winner of the contest heads to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference to take on the Boston Celtics.
Meanwhile, the loser will get one more chance to become the eighth seed when they face off with the winner of the Hornets-Hawks game.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.