Nets Latest Injury Report Against The Cavs

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening for the play-in tournament, and their latest injury report (1:30 Eastern Time) has been released.

NBA's official injury report

The Nets will be without Ben Simmons and Joe Harris, while Goran Dragic is available and Seth Curry is listed as probable.

The winner of the contest heads to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference to take on the Boston Celtics.

Meanwhile, the loser will get one more chance to become the eighth seed when they face off with the winner of the Hornets-Hawks game.

The Related stories on NBA basketball