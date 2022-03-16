Skip to main content
Ben Simmons' Status For Mavs-Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Ben Simmons for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in New York at Barclays Center on Wednesday night, and for the game they remain without three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons.  

The former first overall pick was acquired by the Nets in a trade last month, and he has yet to make his debut for his new team.   

The status of Simmons for Wednesday against the Mavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from he Twitter account of the Nets. 

On Tuesday, head coach Steve Nash gave an update on Simmons (see tweet below from Brian Lewis of The New York Post).   

The Nets come into the night on a four-game winning streak, and have a 36-33 record, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

