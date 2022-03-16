Ben Simmons' Status For Mavs-Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in New York at Barclays Center on Wednesday night, and for the game they remain without three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons.

The former first overall pick was acquired by the Nets in a trade last month, and he has yet to make his debut for his new team.

The status of Simmons for Wednesday against the Mavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from he Twitter account of the Nets.

On Tuesday, head coach Steve Nash gave an update on Simmons (see tweet below from Brian Lewis of The New York Post).

The Nets come into the night on a four-game winning streak, and have a 36-33 record, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

