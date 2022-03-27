Nets Updated Injury Report Against The Hornets

Update: LaMarcus Aldridge is available for the game.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday evening at Barclays Center, and for the game they have updated their injury report.

Their full injury report can be seen in the tweets embedded below from the team's Twitter account.

Goran Dragic and Seth Curry have both been upgraded to available for the game, while Ben Simmons and Joe Harris are both ruled out.

The Nets come into the night as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-35 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball