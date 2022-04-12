Nets Current Injury Report Against The Cavs
The Brooklyn Nets injury report has been updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time for their game with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers for the play-in tournament on Tuesday evening, and their injury report has been updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time.
Ben Simmons and Joe Harris remain ruled out, while Goran Dragic is available and Seth Curry is still listed as probable.
The winner of the game will head to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and take on the Boston Celtics in the first-round.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.