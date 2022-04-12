Nets Current Injury Report Against The Cavs

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers for the play-in tournament on Tuesday evening, and their injury report has been updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report.

Ben Simmons and Joe Harris remain ruled out, while Goran Dragic is available and Seth Curry is still listed as probable.

The winner of the game will head to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and take on the Boston Celtics in the first-round.

