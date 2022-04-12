Skip to main content
Nets Current Injury Report Against The Cavs

Nets Current Injury Report Against The Cavs

The Brooklyn Nets injury report has been updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time for their game with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.

The Brooklyn Nets injury report has been updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time for their game with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers for the play-in tournament on Tuesday evening, and their injury report has been updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time.  

NBA's official injury report. 

NBA's official injury report. 

Ben Simmons and Joe Harris remain ruled out, while Goran Dragic is available and Seth Curry is still listed as probable. 

The winner of the game will head to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and take on the Boston Celtics in the first-round. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17145258_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Current Injury Report Against The Cavs

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_12749871_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Give UPDATE On Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_17863556_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves Updated Injury Report Against The Clippers

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_17884396_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photo Alex Rodriguez Tweeted Before The Timberwolves Host The Clippers

By Ben Stinar43 minutes ago
USATSI_17449775_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves Add Key Player To Injury Report

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17868446_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ben Simmons' Status For Cavs-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18016273_168388303_lowres
News

3 Key Questions Entering Clippers-Timberwolves Play-In Game Tuesday Night

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_17448888_168388303_lowres
Injuries

The Latest On Steph Curry's Injury

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_13422227_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Caris LeVert Said Before The Cavs Play The Nets

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago