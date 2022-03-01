Ben Simmons' Status For Nets-Raptors Game

The Brooklyn Nets are taking on the Toronto Raptors in Canada on Tuesday evening, and they will still be without their new 25-year-old All-Star Ben Simmons.

Simmons, who was recently traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets earlier this month, has been ruled out for the game.

The status of Simmons can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.

Simmons has yet to make his debut for his new team (and has not played in a game this season).

The Nets were once the top seed in the Eastern Conference earlier this year, but a massive slump before the All-Star break (that included an 11-game losing streak) had them fall all the way down to the eighth seed.

They are currently 32-30 in 62 games so far this year.

Related stories on NBA basketball