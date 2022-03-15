Seth Curry's Status For Nets-Magic Game
Seth Curry is questionable for Tuesday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic.
The Brooklyn Nets will be in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Tuesday evening, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.
Seth Curry is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Curry began his season with the Philadelphia 76ers, but was included in the James Harden-Ben Simmons blockbuster deal last month.
In 11 games with the Nets he is averaging 15.8 points per game on over 45% shooting from the three-point range.
The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-33 record in 68 games.
