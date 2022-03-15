Skip to main content
Seth Curry's Status For Nets-Magic Game

Seth Curry's Status For Nets-Magic Game

Seth Curry is questionable for Tuesday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic.

Seth Curry is questionable for Tuesday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic.

The Brooklyn Nets will be in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Tuesday evening, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.  

Seth Curry is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

Curry began his season with the Philadelphia 76ers, but was included in the James Harden-Ben Simmons blockbuster deal last month.  

In 11 games with the Nets he is averaging 15.8 points per game on over 45% shooting from the three-point range.   

The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-33 record in 68 games.   

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17868799_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Seth Curry's Status For Nets-Magic Game

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_17594955_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Pacers Game

By Ben Stinar46 seconds ago
USATSI_17869428_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About Nikola Jokic

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17761683_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Wizards

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16841172_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Warriors

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17168566_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls And Kings Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17693099_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks And Jazz Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17480196_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-King Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17144025_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rudy Gobert's Status For Bucks-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago