Nets Injury Report Against The 76ers

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Brooklyn Nets will be in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

The full injury report for the Nets against the 76ers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.   

The Nets are coming off of a much needed win on Tuesday night in Charlotte against the Hornets.  

They are now 33-33 on the season in the 66 games that they have played, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

In their last ten games they have gone just 4-6, and on the road they have a 20-15 record in 35 games away from Barclays Center in New York. 

