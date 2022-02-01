Bucks Injury Report For Game With Wizards

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Washington Wizards in Wisconsin on Tuesday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The injury report for the Bucks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account The Athletic's Eric Nehm.

Brook Lopez and George Hill have both been ruled out for the game against the Wizards.

The Bucks won the NBA Title last season, and are once again one of the best teams in the NBA so far this season.

They are currently 31-21 in the 52 games that they have played, and are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

In their last ten games they are 5-5, and at home they are 18-9 in the 27 games that they have played in Wisconsin this season.

