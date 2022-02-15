Final Update: Bucks Injury Report Against The Trail Blazers
Final Update: Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out.
Update: Giannis Antetokounmpo is now listed as doubtful.
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night in Wisconsin, and for the game their injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Pat Connaughton, George Hill and Brook Lopez have all been ruled out for the game.
Meanwhile, 2021 NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable.
The Bucks come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-22 record in 57 games.
After winning the NBA title last season they have picked up right back where they left off as one of the best teams in the entire NBA.
In their last ten games they are 7-3, and at home this season they are 19-9.
