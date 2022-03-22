Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bulls-Bucks Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Wisconsin on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will likely have their best player back in the lineup.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed the team's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, is listed as probable for Tuesday and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bucks come into the game as the third seed in the east with a 44-27 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games overall, and an impressive 24-12 in the 36 games that they have played at home this season.

