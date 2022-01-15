Jrue Holiday's Injury Status For Raptors-Bucks Game
Jrue Holiday has been ruled out for the game between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Wisconsin on Saturday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.
Jrue Holiday has been ruled out for the game with an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from Underdog NBA.
The Bucks come into the game with a 27-17 record in 44 games, and are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 14-7 in 21 games at home this season.
As for the Raptors, they come into the game with a 20-19 record in 39 games, and on the road they are 8-8 in 16 games.
The Bucks are 6-4 in their last ten games, while the Raptors are also 6-4 in their last ten games.
