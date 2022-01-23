Skip to main content
Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Magic Game

Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Magic Game

Zach LaVine has been ruled out for the game between the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Zach LaVine has been ruled out for the game between the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic on Sunday.

The Chicago Bulls are playing the Orlando Magic in Florida on Sunday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.   

Zach LaVine, who has missed the last four games with a knee injury, has been ruled out for the game and will miss his fifth straight game.   

He had originally been questionable, but his official status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Bulls come into Sunday as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-16 record in 44 games, and they are a half-game behind the Brooklyn Nets for the top spot.  

They had been the first seed for an extended time, but on Friday their loss to the Chicago Bulls knocked them out of the top spot, because the Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs.   

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17209675_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Magic Game

50 seconds ago
USATSI_17063592_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Cam Reddish Said About Tom Thibodeau

13 minutes ago
USATSI_17023310_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Mitchell Robinson's Injury Status In Clippers-Knicks Game

17 minutes ago
USATSI_17183197_168388303_lowres
News

The New York Knicks Have Waived A Player And Signed A Player

20 minutes ago
USATSI_13944666_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Warriors Game

23 minutes ago
USATSI_17532448_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rudy Gobert's Status For Jazz-Warriors Game

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17308270_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Kuzma's Injury Status For Celtics-Wizards Game

31 minutes ago
USATSI_17135312_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Status For Jazz-Warriors Game

34 minutes ago
USATSI_17532226_168388303_lowres
Injuries

The Bulls Have Announced A Huge Injury Update On Alex Caruso

35 minutes ago