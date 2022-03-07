Skip to main content
Bulls Injury Report Against The 76ers

Bulls Injury Report Against The 76ers

The Chicago Bulls have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Chicago Bulls have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Chicago Bulls will be in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

The full injury report for the Bulls can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA;s official injury report. 

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA;s official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA;s official injury report.

Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Tyler Cook, Marko Simonovic and Patrick Williams have all been ruled out for the contest.   

Meanwhile, 2021 NBA All-Star Nikola Vucevic is listed as questionable due to a right hamstring strain.  

The Bulls come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-25 record.  

However, they have been in a slump as of late, and have lost four straight games. 

They are still 6-4 in their last ten games overall.   

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17183429_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar20 seconds ago
USATSI_17644585_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Said After The Bucks Beat The Suns

By Ben Stinar59 seconds ago
USATSI_17674406
Injuries

Dejounte Murray's Status For Spurs Game On Monday

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_12483787_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17843979_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_9999390_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry And Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17845999
News

Here's What Kristaps Porzingis Tweeted After His First Game With The Wizards

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17408172_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Spurs Injury Report For Monday

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17167949_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago