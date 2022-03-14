Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-King Game

The Chicago Bulls will be in California to take on the Sacramento Kings on Monday evening, and for the game they could be without their All-Star shooting guard.

Zach LaVine is listed as questionable due to a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bulls come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-26 record in the 67 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak, but only 5-5 in their last ten games overall.

On the road, they have a 16-16 record in 32 games away from Chicago.

