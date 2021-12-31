Devastating Injury Update On Ricky Rubio

On Wednesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers announced that veteran point guard Ricky Rubio will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

The announcement from the team can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.

The Cavs have been one of the best surprises in all of the NBA with a 20-14 in 34 games this season, and look like they will make the playoffs for the first time since 2018 when they had LeBron James.

Rubio had been averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.

He got hurt in the fourth quarter of their 108-104 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday evening in Louisiana, and the clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN's SportsCenter.

