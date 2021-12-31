Publish date:
Devastating Injury Update On Ricky Rubio
The Cleveland Cavaliers announced that Ricky Rubio will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL. Rubio got injured during Tuesday's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
On Wednesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers announced that veteran point guard Ricky Rubio will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.
The announcement from the team can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.
The Cavs have been one of the best surprises in all of the NBA with a 20-14 in 34 games this season, and look like they will make the playoffs for the first time since 2018 when they had LeBron James.
Rubio had been averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.
He got hurt in the fourth quarter of their 108-104 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday evening in Louisiana, and the clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN's SportsCenter.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.