Cavs Injury Report Against The Heat
The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Miami Heat.
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be in Florida on Friday evening to take on the Miami Heat, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full report for the Cavs against the Heat can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Cavs will be without Caris LeVert, Collin Sexton, Dylan Windler and Jarrett Allen for the contest.
They come into the night as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-27 record in the 65 games that they have played in so far.
They've won their last two games, but are just 4-6 in their last ten games overall.
On the road, they have a 18-16 record in the 34 games that they have played away from Ohio.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.