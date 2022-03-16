Skip to main content
Cavs Injury Report Against The 76ers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Ohio on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.    

The full injury report for the Cavs against the 76ers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.      

The Cavs will be without Collin Sexton, Rajon Rondo, Dean Wade and Jarrett Allen, who are ruled out for the contest.  

They come into the night with a 39-29 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season.  

Currently, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and have gone 4-6 in their last ten games overall.    

The franchise has not been to the postseason since 2018, so this has been a successful year.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

