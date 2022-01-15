Rajon Rondo's Injury Status For Cavs-Thunder Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Oklahoma to play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night, and for the game they will be without one of their key players.

Rajon Rondo has been ruled out for the game due to a hamstring injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Rondo was recently traded to the Cavs after starting out the season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He has missed the last two games against the Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs, and this will be his third straight game being ruled out.

On the season, the Cavs are 25-18 in 43 games, and they are currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 14-9 in 23 games on the road this season.

