Hornets And Hawks Injury Reports

The Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday evening at State Farm Arena for the play-in tournament.

For the contest, both teams have announced their injury reports.

NBA's official injury report

John Collins and Lou Williams have been ruled out for the Hawks, while Gordon Hayward is out for the Hornets.

The winner of the game will go to Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for a chance at the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

