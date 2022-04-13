Hornets And Hawks Injury Reports
The Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks have announced their injury reports for Wednesday's play-in tournament game.
The Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday evening at State Farm Arena for the play-in tournament.
For the contest, both teams have announced their injury reports.
John Collins and Lou Williams have been ruled out for the Hawks, while Gordon Hayward is out for the Hornets.
The winner of the game will go to Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for a chance at the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.