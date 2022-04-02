Bulls And Heat's Finalized Injury Reports
The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat have announced their final injury reports for Saturday's game.
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Miami Heat in Illinois on Saturday evening, and for the game the two squads have announced their final injury reports.
The injury reports for the two teams can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
For the Bulls, Zach LaVine is listed as available on the injury report, and the updates to the Heat's injury report can be seen in the seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
