Bulls And Bucks Final Injury Reports For Game 3

The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off at the United Center for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Friday.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Chicago to take on the Bulls at the United Center for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

The Bucks won the first game, while the Bulls stunned the Bucks as double-digit underdogs in Game 2.

The series is tied up at 1-1, and the next two games will be on the home court of the Bulls, which makes things very interesting for the defending NBA Champions.

In addition, the Bucks are now without Khris Middleton, who hurt his MCL in Game 2.

The two teams have announced their injury report for Game 3, and George Hill and Middleton are out for the Bucks, while Lonzo Ball and Matt Thomas are out for the Bulls.

NBA's official injury report

This is the first time the Bulls have been in the postseason since the 2016-17 season when they had Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade running the show.

They finished the year as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, but had been as high as the top spot at points during the season.

All-Star Zach LaVine is also in the playoffs for the first time in his pro-career.

As for the Bucks, they won the NBA title last season, and finished this season as the the the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Related stories on NBA basketball