Bulls And Bucks Final Injury Reports For Game 2

The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks have finalized their injury reports for Game 2.

The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off for Game 2 of their first-round series on Wednesday evening, and for the game the two teams have finalized their injury reports.

NBA's official injury report

The Bucks have a 1-0 series lead after winning the first game of the series on Sunday evening at home.

The following two games after Wednesday will be at the United Center in Chicago.

Related stories on NBA basketball