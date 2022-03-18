Skip to main content
Bulls And Suns Injury Reports

The Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns have announced their injury reports for Friday's game.

The Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns are facing off in Arizona on Friday evening, for a matchup between two of the best teams in the entire NBA.   

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports, and the full report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.   

The Bulls come into the night as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-28 record in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They had been much higher, but have hit a slump as of late, and are just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.

As for the Suns, they are the best team in the NBA with a 56-14 record in 70 games. 

