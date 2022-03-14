Bulls And Kings Injury Reports
The Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings have announced their injury reports for Monday's game in California.
The Bulls come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-26 record in the 67 games that they have played in so far this season.
They have won two straight games, but are just 5-5 in their last ten games overall.
As for the Kings, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 24-45 record in 69 games played.
They are on a four game losing streak, and have gone just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.