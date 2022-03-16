Skip to main content
Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Jazz Game

Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Jazz Game

Zach LaVine is listed as probable for Wednesday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz.

Zach LaVine is listed as probable for Wednesday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz.

The Chicago Bulls are going to be in Salt Lake City on Wednesday evening to take on the Utah Jazz, and for the game they will likely have their star shooting guard back in the lineup. 

All-Star Zach LaVine is on the injury report for the game due to a knee injury, but he is listed as probable, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

LaVine had 27 points in their loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday, but missed the game prior due to the injury.  

The Bulls come into the night as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-27 record in the 68 games that they have played.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17819043_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar57 seconds ago
USATSI_17869428_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About Nikola Jokic

By Ben Stinar10 hours ago
USATSI_16251922_168388303_lowres
Injuries

The Nuggets Have Reportedly Made A Big Roster Move With Jamal Murray

By Ben Stinar10 hours ago
USATSI_17652474_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Wizards

By Ben Stinar10 hours ago
USATSI_13559559_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Karl-Anthony Towns Tweeted About Kyrie Irving

By Ben Stinar10 hours ago
USATSI_17902377_168388303_lowres
News

This Knicks Star Just Called Kyrie Irving "The Most Skilled Player Ever"

By Ben Stinar10 hours ago
USATSI_10133825_168388303_lowres
News

Former Bulls Star Reportedly Signing With Trail Blazers

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_17594860_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Beat The Wizards

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_17505867_168388303_lowres
News

Suns And Pelicans Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago