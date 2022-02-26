Grizzlies And Bulls Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday evening in Illinois, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.
The full injury report for both teams can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.
The two teams have each been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season.
Coming into the game, the Bulls are tied for the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-21 record in the 60 games that they have played.
They have not been to the postseason since the 2016-17 season.
As for the Grizzlies, they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 41-20 record in the 61 games that they have played.
