Bulls Injury Report Against The Timberwolves

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night in Illinois, and for the game their injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Derrick Jones Jr., Patrick Williams and Marko Simonovic have all be ruled out for the game.

Meanwhile, Nikola Vucevic is probable and Ayo Dosunmu is questionable.

The Bulls come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-21 record in the 55 games that they have played.

They have not been to the postseason since 2017, but appear as if they are not only going to end that drought but be a legitimate contender.

As for the Timberwolves, they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 29-26 record.

