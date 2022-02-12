Skip to main content
Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Thunder-Bulls Game

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Thunder-Bulls Game

Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for Saturday's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls.

Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for Saturday's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Illinois on Saturday night, but for the game they could be without one of their best players. 

All-Star guard Zach LaVine is listed as questionable due to a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Bulls have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season with a 35-21 record, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.  

They have won two games in a row, and are 6-4 in their last ten games.  

At home, they are 20-8 this season.  

The franchise has not been to the postseason since 2017, but this year they look like they will end that drought. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17209675_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Thunder-Bulls Game

10 seconds ago
USATSI_17134936_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report Against Hornets

1 hour ago
USATSI_16988599_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report For Saturday Night

1 hour ago
USATSI_17275634_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report For Game With Thunder

1 hour ago
USATSI_15949152_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kristaps Porzingis Tweeted After Getting Traded

1 hour ago
USATSI_15879484_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said About The James Harden Trade

1 hour ago
USATSI_17664360_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photos Kevin Love Posted To Instagram After The Cavs Beat The Pacers

1 hour ago
USATSI_17294549_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kevin Durant Injury Update

1 hour ago
USATSI_15771803_168388303_lowres
News

Update: Nets Injury Report For Game With Heat

1 hour ago