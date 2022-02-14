Skip to main content
Bulls Injury Report Against The Spurs

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Illinois on Monday night.

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Illinois on Monday night, and for the game their injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams and Marko Simonovic have all been ruled out for the game.  

Meanwhile, Javonte Green is questionable and Derrick Jones Jr. is probable.          

The Bulls come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-21 record in the 57 games that they have played.  

The franchise has not been to the playoffs since 2017, and their All-Star guard LaVine has never been to the playoffs in his career. 

However, that all appears to change this season as they look like a legitimate contender.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

