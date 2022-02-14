Bulls Injury Report Against The Spurs
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Illinois on Monday night, and for the game their injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams and Marko Simonovic have all been ruled out for the game.
Meanwhile, Javonte Green is questionable and Derrick Jones Jr. is probable.
The Bulls come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-21 record in the 57 games that they have played.
The franchise has not been to the playoffs since 2017, and their All-Star guard LaVine has never been to the playoffs in his career.
However, that all appears to change this season as they look like a legitimate contender.
