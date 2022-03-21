Bulls Injury Report Against The Raptors
The Chicago Bulls have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors.
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Illinois on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full report for the Bulls can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Bulls come into the game as the fifth seed in the east with a 41-29 record in the 70 games that they have played so far this season.
However, they have been in a big slump as of late, and have gone just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.
They are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
The franchise is still in the middle of their best season in years as they have not been to the postseason since 2017, and that likely changes this year.
