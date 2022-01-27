Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

The Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors are facing off in Illinois on Wednesday night, and for the game the Bulls have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Bulls can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bulls come into the game with a 29-17 record in 46 games played, and are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are just a half-game behind the Miami Heat, who hold the top spot in the east.

The Bulls have not been to the playoffs since 2017, but this season have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA.

As for the Raptors, they come into Tuesday as the eighth seed with a 23-22 record in 45 games.

